Pueblo man arrested for firing gun, possessing illegal firearm

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man with multiple felony convictions was arrested Saturday night after police say he was seen firing a gun and later found in possession of a firearm.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Luis Morales, was charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender, prohibited use of weapons, and disorderly conduct.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Gaylord Avenue around 11:39 p.m. on June 6 following reports of a man with a weapon.

Police say witnesses reported that a man was firing a gun before leaving the area in a gray Dodge truck.

With assistance from the department's Real Time Crime Center, officers say they located the suspect vehicle parked in the 200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. Police said they found a black pistol with a high-capacity magazine in plain view inside the unoccupied truck.

The vehicle was seized while officers sought a search warrant, according to PPD.

Investigators later located the suspect in a parking lot across the street. Police say Morales appeared to be under the influence.

According to police, Morales has multiple felony convictions, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

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