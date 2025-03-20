The extensive criminal history of the suspect in the shootout that wounded 3 Pueblo officers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, one of the Pueblo police officers who was wounded earlier this week in a shooting was discharged from the hospital with a hero's welcome. Two other Pueblo officers remain in the hospital recovering.

All three officers were injured in a shoot-out with Billy Soto, the attempted murder suspect police were trying to arrest. Pueblo police say Soto fired approximately 80 rounds at law enforcement Tuesday night. 13 Investigates dug into Soto's criminal history and why as a repeat offender he was still out on the streets.

Court documents reveal that the self-admitted gang member faced his first charges as a 14-year-old and had been in and out of jail ever since. Similar to the Pueblo Police Chief, the District Attorney blames soft-on-crime legislation for tying their hands.

After the shooting shook the community on Tuesday evening, frustration has started to boil over for many in Pueblo.

13 Investigates asked the District Attorney why he was allowed to be in the community, on bond for three felony charges, when he was known to be a repeat offender

"He shouldn't be. Of the three cases that he was out on bond for, two of them, were drug charges," said 10th Judicial District Attorney Kala Beauvais.

Court documents show Soto was out on bond on charges of possession of fentanyl, carrying a weapon after previous felonies, and second-degree motor vehicle theft.

"These defendants now are accused of serious crimes, and we have to have a bond set for them within 48 hours. Essentially, it was the legislation that made it to where we are required to help get them out of jail quicker, right? Or at least have that bond set," stated Beauvais.

Soto's criminal record is lengthy. He's been in and out of jail, accused of various crimes and racking up nearly 50 charges since 2005. Soto's first felony charge was brought against him at 19-years-old.

KRDO13 investigates dug through court records and found many of those charges were dismissed by the district attorney's office in apparent plea deals. Soto did serve a six-year prison sentence for a witness intimidation and retaliation charge.

"The legislation at the Capitol, even today, as we speak, is aimed at making it easier for them to commit crimes with fewer penalties. And, you know, taking it out on, the law-abiding citizens. So I would like to see that stop. Our legislators need to hear what our community is saying," said Beauvais.

Beauvais says laws put in place in 2021 have made it tougher for local law enforcement and the DA's office to prosecute criminals. She points to bond reform in addition to misdemeanor reform.

"Look what happened to three of our officers. It's heartbreaking, it's maddening and it's angering," expressed Beauvais.

KRDO13 also spoke with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who reacted to the police chief's comments blaming the laws for putting his officers in danger.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) confirmed to 13 Investigates that PPD had 35 documented incidents with Soto and 14 arrests.

