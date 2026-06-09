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Daily Weather Web

Fire danger and thunderstorms

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:16 PM

Today: We're tracking more Red Flag Warnings in Pueblo County a long with a majority of southeastern counties until 8 pm. Temperatures are warm but gusty. 20-30 mph winds continue through the evening. Spotty small thunderstorms travel toward the northeast across southern areas. The storms linger until 6-7 pm.

Tomorrow: Wednesday brings the hottest day of the week with Colorado Springs likely being in the low 90s. Pueblo will be in the high 90s. A breeze lingers across southern Colorado. Most areas will only have 20 mph gusts but the high country will likely see 30 mph gusts. Atmospheric conditions stay completely clear.

Thursday: Conditions are still hot and clear but temperatures drop a few degrees. The winds roll back through southern Colorado bring more 20-25 mph gusts.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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