3 Pueblo PD officers injured in shooting; All are in stable condition

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Three Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers were injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to the PPD, an officer responding to a separate call began taking fire. Other officers responded and during the incident, three officers were wounded. The officers are all in stable condition at local hospitals.

The incident happened near the intersection of Mesa Ave. and Cedar St. police said.

The PPD said the suspect was killed in the incident. At this time it is not clear if the suspect was killed by an officer or took his own life. Police don't believe any other suspects were involved at this time, but said that could change depending on the results of the investigation.

The PPD also said the suspect was known to officers and had an active warrant. The 10 Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will be investigating the shooting, police said.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about the incident and we will provide updates once we know more.