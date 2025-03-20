First responders line street to welcome wounded Pueblo officer after release from the hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - First responders and others lined a section of street near the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Thursday evening to welcome one of the three officers who was wounded in a shooting earlier this week.

According to the PPD, only one officer has been released from the hospital at this time. The two others are still in the hospital.

Emergency vehicles lined the street as bystanders waived to the officer as a convoy of vehicles drove by. The unidentified officer was seen waving back to supporters through the sunroof of the vehicle.

The officers who were wounded have not been identified at this time.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the Bessemer Neighborhood in Pueblo. Three officers were wounded but are stable, according to the PPD. The suspect is dead.

