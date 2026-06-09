Woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping 3-year-old in Greeley apartment complex

GREELEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 30-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a three-year-old from an apartment playground has been arrested, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

GPD identified the woman as Mariah Martinez, who was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping and child abuse.

Police say around 6:20 p.m. on June 8, they responded to Bears Village Apartments on 18th Street following reports of a missing three-year-old girl. According to law enforcement, the child's mother said she last saw her daughter at the playground around the corner from their apartment at around 4:30 p.m.

GPD reports that around 7:15 p.m., they received a report that the little girl was seen walking in an alley near Cranford Place with an adult woman. K9 Onyx responded to the alley and positively alerted to the missing child’s scent, police say.

After several other sightings and reports, police report that they located the child and the woman in the 1400 block of 15th Street around 7:45 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution and has since been reunited with her family, confirms law enforcement.

GPD asks anyone with video surveillance or information that may be helpful to the investigation to contact Detective Collin Losasso at Collin.Losasso@greeleypd.com or Detective Brett Stone at Brett.Stone@greeleypd.com.

Law enforcement says during the search, the following resources were deployed to locate the child:

A thorough door-to-door search of the apartment complex

The activation of a Reverse 911 alert spanning a five-mile radius

Aerial support via a drone deployed by the Real Time Information Center

Immediate social media broadcasts to alert the public

The deployment of search and rescue K9 Onyx

Mutual aid notification to the University of Northern Colorado Police Department

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