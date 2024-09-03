Accused UCCS Shooter appears in El Paso County Court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The man accused of shooting two people in a UCCS dorm, Nicholas Jordan, appeared in an El Paso County courtroom for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

This is Jordan's first appearance in court since he was found competent to stand trial.

The District Attorney is expected to speak following the court appearance. That can be watched above.

