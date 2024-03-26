Accused UCCS shooter facing new charges after alleged assault at jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing two people in a UCCS dorm room is now facing additional charges stemming from an alleged assault of a peace office while in jail.

The suspect, Nicholas Jordan, will be in court on March 27 at 3 p.m., according to the El Paso County Court docket.

Court documents show that Jordan is accused of assaulting an El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) deputy on March 20.

Documents say that Jordan punched a deputy several times before other officers could pull Jordan away. Jordan claimed that he punched the deputy because the deputy wouldn't give him cleaning supplies or call a cleaning crew for what Jordan claims was fecal matter on the floor of the cell from his cellmate.

Jordan is in custody following a deadly shooting on Feb. 16 where he allegedly shot and killed his roommate, Samual Knopp, and Celie Rain Montgomery who was in Knopp's dorm room.