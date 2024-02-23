Court documents show UCCS shooting victim made complaints about suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Court documents reveal that one of the victims in the UCCS shooting made several complaints about the suspect and that the suspect had threatened him over taking out the trash in their shared dorm POD.

On Feb. 16, 2024, just before 6 a.m., campus police at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) received a call for gunshots in a dorm room POD. Documents say that each POD has a common area and four individual bedrooms.

When officers responded to the dorm POD, they found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The El Paso County Coroner identified them as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado. The male was identified as 24-year-old Samual Knopp of Parker, Colorado.

The reporting party lived in the POD in room B while Knopp lived in room A and a third male, identified as the suspect Nicholas Jordan, lived in room C. However, the reporting party said that he believed that Jordan had recently vacated room C due to significant issues and complaints of Jordan smoking marijuana and cigarettes, and his "living area cleanliness." Court documents state that these complaints were made to UCCS Police and UCCS Housing. Police noted that rooms C, and D in the POD were empty of all personal belongings.

Court documents say that UCCS Police called in the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to help with the investigation.

CSPD officers noticed that there was no sign of forced entry and obtained the door access records for the dorm. Court documents say that those records show Jordan and no one else entered the east door overnight, this is the door closest to the POD where the shooting occurred, approximately 30 feet away. UCCS Police also confirmed that all the keys to the POD were accounted for, except for Jordans.

Court documents detail that CSPD records show that Jordan was stopped on Jan. 20, 2024, for a traffic violation in a black 2009 Ford Escape. Jordan told police that he lived at UCCS. His information given to officers matched his school records.

On Feb. 16, 2024, documents say police observed the 2009 black Ford Escape on Corporate Dr. near the UCCS campus.

On the UCCS campus, documents say the reporting party told police that there was an altercation between Knopp and Jordan in January. Knopp collected and placed a bag of trash outside Jordan's door. Jordan then threatened Knopp and said that he would "kill him" and there would be consequences if Jordan was asked to take the trash out again. This altercation was confirmed by UCCS Police and UCCS Housing.

UCCS records show that on Feb. 15, 2024, Jordan filed to be withdrawn from classes and housing. Documents say this request was just 14 and a half hours before Jordan's key accessed the east door to the dorm.

Jordan was arrested by CSPD without incident on Feb. 20. Jordan faces two counts of 1st-degree murder and misdemeanor menacing.