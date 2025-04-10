Unseasonably warm finish to an unseasonably warm week

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

We will cap off this unseasonably warm week with unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80s along the I-25 and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the upper 50s to 70s. Ours skies will continue to be sunny!

We will have record breaking start to the weekend. The Eastern Plains will see highs in the mid 90s, 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor, and 70s in the High Country. We also have a Fire Weather Watch in affect starting at 10AM and lasting until 9PM due to dry and breezy conditions. This includes the High Country, the I-25 corridor, and portions of the Eastern Plains. We will have to continue to monitor this situation in case the watch is upgraded to Red Flagg or more counties are added.

Temperatures fall into the 70s to 80s to finish out the weekend. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 60s.

Temperatures fall back to seasonal, 50s and 60s, for the start of the work week with a slight chance rain.

By Tuesday temperatures are back in the 70s were they will remain as we head into the middle of the work week. The High Country has chance for showers every day for the first half of the work week.