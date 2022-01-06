A year later: The people from Colorado charged for the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A year after hundreds of protesters overran police and broke into the US Capitol to stage a violent protest and obstruct Congress from certifying the 2020 Presidential election, federal investigators are still making arrests and working to identify those involved.

Since the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2020, over a dozen suspects with direct ties to Colorado have been arrested for federal charges.

Jan. 6 US Capitol Riot suspects from Colorado:

Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr., is accused of writing in text messages that he wanted to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He brought hundreds of rounds of ammunition and three guns to Washington D.C., from Colorado. He was arrested on Jan. 8 in Washington, D.C.

Former Olympic athlete Klete Keller of Colorado Springs is accused of participating in the riots after being seen inside the Capitol while wearing a jacket with the Olympic logo. He was arrested on Jan. 14 in Denver.

Patrick Montgomery, a hunting guide from Colorado, is accused of assaulting a police officer during the Capitol riot. He was placed on house arrest but allegedly violated the conditions of his release by shooting a mountain lion in May. He was arrested Jan. 17 in Littleton.

Federal investigators say Robert Gieswein of Teller County ran a private paramilitary training group called the "Woodland Wild Dogs," and he was identified in the Capitol riot by a patch for the group that was visible on the front of his military-style vest. Gieswein was arrested on Jan. 18 in Divide.

Jeffrey Sabol spotted law enforcement at the airport while trying to fly to Switzerland following the Capitol riot, but he was arrested soon after. Sabol, a Colorado native, is accused of using a police officer's baton "to force another officer away from his post" during the Capitol riot. Sabol was arrested Jan. 27 in New York.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy told Rep. Lauren Boebert on Twitter, "Fellow Coloradan, we will be there," before making his way to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Body camera footage showed Croy inside the Capitol with a group of people that broke in. Croy was arrested on Feb. 17 in Colorado Springs.

Surveillance video inside the Capitol showed Jacob Travis Clark try to square up for a fight with a Capitol Police officer. Clark, of Trinidad, was also part of a group that was recorded yelling at Capitol Police. When one officer told Clark they were "just doing their jobs," Clark responded by screaming, "So were the Nazis!" Clark was arrested on April 21 in Colorado Springs.

Logan Grover was tracked down through an anonymous tip and his Facebook posts after surveillance video caught him inside the Capitol building. One post on Grover's page said, "I have no interest in violence. Sadly, I recognize that violence is highly likely." Grover was arrested on April 28 in Erie.

Hunter Palm of Colorado Springs carried a "TRUMP" flag inside the Capitol and joined chants of "Stop the Steal!" before entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. Video inside the room showed Palm sitting down with his feet propped up on the conference table. Palm was arrested on May 12 in Denver.

Timothy Wayne Williams was the second man from Trinidad who was caught on video inside the US Capitol building. Williams claimed to investigators that he got pushed inside the Capitol by a crowd, but photos show him in several places and joining chants toward law enforcement officers. Williams was arrested on June 4 in Denver.

Daniel Michael Morrissey was identified by a coworker (Video: 9News) about a week and a half after the insurrection, and the FBI found footage of Morrissey inside the Capitol during the riot. Morrissey was arrested on Nov. 4 in Denver.

Federal investigators say Thomas Patrick Hamner of Peyton fought with US Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police and pushed a large metal "TRUMP" sign into the defensive line of officers on Jan. 6. Hamner was seen outside the Capitol building wearing a protective helmet and a sweater that says "Guns Don't Kill People, Clintons Do." Hamner was arrested on Nov. 9 in Colorado Springs.

Lisa Anne Homer flew from Arizona to Washington, D.C. to join the protest at the Capitol, but police investigators used her cell phone records to show that she was seen in multiple spots throughout the Capitol building. Homer was arrested on Nov. 26 in Colorado Springs.



Nearly a year after the riot, Avery Carter MacCracken was identified as a suspect who allegedly punched a DC Metropolitan Police officer in the face on Jan. 6. MacCracken was arrested on Dec. 11 in Telluride.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has enlisted the help of the general public to identify hundreds of remaining suspects. You can view photographs from the US Capitol riot and submit tips by clicking this link.