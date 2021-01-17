Woodland Park man charged following U.S. Capitol riots

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Woodland Park man is facing multiple charges for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6th.

According to the FBI affidavit filed against him, 24-year-old Robert Gieswein is charged with assault on a federal officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct and aiding and abetting.

Court documents said Gieswein runs a private paramilitary training group called the Woodland Wild Dogs, and was identified at the Capitol by a patch for the group that was visible on the front of his tactical military-style vest.

Source: FBI

Federal authorities compared video footage and still photos of Gieswein with his Colorado driver's license photo and social media accounts to confirm his identity.

Court papers also said Gieswein is affiliated with a radical militia group known as the Three Percenters, which advocates for resistance to U.S. Federal Government policies it considers to infringe on personal, local and gun ownership rights.