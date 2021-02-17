Man arrested in Colorado Springs accused of breaking into US Capitol

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Another Coloradan has been charged with federal crimes for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, with the latest arrest happening Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

According to the US District Court, Glenn Wes Lee Croy was taken into custody in the Springs and faces charges of "Unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds" and "violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds."

According to a complaint filed Tuesday, special agents tracked down Croy and learned he was a part of the group who broke into the US Capitol building because of social media messages.

A witness shared pictures posted by Croy to his Facebook page showing him inside the Capitol building with other people. Investigators also reviewed body camera footage from Metropolitan Police officers and found Croy.

In addition to the pictures, investigators found a tweet sent from Croy's Twitter account in response to a tweet from Rep. Lauren Boebert asking who would be in DC on Jan. 6. Croy responded, "fellow Coloradan we will be there."

Investigators noted that Croy's social media profiles have since been deleted.

After a search warrant was filed, investigators tracked Croy's cell phone and found GPS data that showed he was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

