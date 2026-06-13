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Cool and wet Sunday ahead with scattered showers and storm

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:32 PM

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. We do have a Red Flag Warning in effect for Pueblo County until 7 P.M. Saturday evening. It will be quite breezy for most areas along the I-25 Corridor. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s.

Sunday will bring us much cooler temperatures as a cold front moves through the area early in the morning. We will see periods of widespread showers and thunderstorms moving through Southern Colorado throughout the day before the rain chances start to diminish in the overnight hours. While we are not expecting severe weather, some of the stronger storms that develop could produce heavy rain and hail. Highs will hover 70 degrees for most areas in the Pikes Peak Region.

The sunshine returns on Monday, but we do have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. High will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures start to warm up on Tuesday, with highs near 90 degrees along the I-25 Corridor. Temperatures will be even warmer out on the Eastern Plains. Expect mostly sunny skies.

The real heat arrives on Wednesday with possibly the hottest day of the season so far. Highs in Colorado Springs will climb into the upper 90s, with triple digit heat out on the Eastern Plains. Expect sunny skies for most of Southern Colorado.

Temperatures cool off on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s, under mostly sunny skies. We are back into the 90s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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