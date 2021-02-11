Former Olympian Keller indicted by federal grand jury

News

(KRDO) -- A former Olympic swimmer from Colorado Springs has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Klete Keller is accused of participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He faces seven charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder. He was originally charged with three counts.

Keller was identified in multiple videos where he was wearing a jacket with an Olympic logo. He is one of several Colorado men facing charges related to the capitol riots.

A local real estate firm where Keller worked as an independent contractor released a statement last month saying he no longer worked with them, and they did not condone actions that violate the law.