Man arrested in Colorado Springs for assault during Jan. 6 Capitol uprising

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police took Thomas Hamner into custody on Tuesday in Colorado Springs, following his participation in the uprising at the nation's Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Hamner, of Peyton, is facing four separate charges: Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon or Inflicting Bodily Injury; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; and Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

Hamner owns Granite Transformations, a popular Granite company in town. He was arrested as a Salvation Army on Tuesday while he was doing work for the nonprofit.

Hamner's wife, Steffany Hamner, spoke to KRDO about his involvement during the January Capitol breach.

"He did go to the rally, he was by himself. He did not enter the Capitol, he did not cause any damage. He did not steal anything. He did not have any altercations with anybody," Steffany said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation shared several pictures of Hamner at the capitol engaging with officers.

Court documents allege that Hamner fought with U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police.

The documents also allege that he pushed a large metal "TRUMP" sign into the defensive line of officers that day.

Steffany told KRDO that three FBI agents showed up at her office Tuesday following her husband's arrest.

"They said that they had a warrant to search our home and they said, 'We can do this the easy way, or we can do this the hard way,' and then they said that we needed to go out to my home right then," she said.

A passerby, Robin Bullock, caught video of Hamner's arrest. Hamner shouts out that he has a warrant for his arrest after going to the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he also shouts to contact several local radio hosts and Republican State Rep. Tim Geitner.

Steffany said they took clothing items from her home, specifically a helmet, a sweater, pants, and a Trump hat.

Steffany said she doesn't know where her husband is and she isn't sure when she'll get a chance to speak with him again, though she does plan to attend his next hearing.

According to court records, Hamner was listed in custody at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"It's a pretty scary thing to know that I don't know when I'm going to see my husband again. I don't know. I don't know how this is all going to pan out," Steffany said.

Hamner appeared in federal court in Denver on Tuesday for his arraignment. He has another hearing scheduled for Monday, November 15th.

Steffany said she has roughly 100 people, including state representatives, writing letters to the court asking him to be released on bond while he awaits trial. She's also working on setting up a GoFundMe fundraiser to ask others to help pay for his legal fees.