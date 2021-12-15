Colorado man accused of punching officer during Jan. 6 riot

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man accused of punching a police officer in the face during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is being held in federal custody after being identified as the person sought by the FBI by a resident and authorities in the ski resort town of Telluride. According to court documents released Tuesday, 68-year-old Avery Carter MacCracken was identified as the man seen punching a Metropolitan Police officer who was part of a line of officers protecting the state Capitol and also pushing and shoving a second officer there. He was arrested Saturday near Telluride, where authorities say he has lived for years.