13 Investigates: Pumped up Promises; Owner of closed gym accused of still charging members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 13 Investigates special report Thursday - we take a look at a Colorado Springs gym owner accused of repeatedly charging people for memberships they couldn’t use.

13 Investigates was first tipped off about these allegations in December, weeks after the gym supposedly closed.

Customers of North Academy Fitness, in the Chapel Hils plaza off N. Academy Blv., said the gym had been closed since the end of November. The closure came without a notice safe for a sign on the front door that read, “Due to a very unpleasant circumstance. NAF is closed immediately.”

The “unfortunate circumstance” wasn’t actually explained to patrons - but an eviction notice now sits on the front door.

Despite the gym seemingly shuttering its doors, the payments didn’t stop. More than a dozen people told 13 Investigates their credit cards were still being charged the monthly membership fee.

When some tried contacting the owner - Forsham “Junior” Williams - they said they couldn’t reach him.

Now, 13 Investigates is looking into the new allegations against Williams and his past - which includes a felony conviction of identity theft and a misdemeanor check fraud charge.

