Colorado Springs City Council considers photo speed cameras despite questions of costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs City Council approved a pilot program for photo speed cameras through the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

However, there are some concerns about the cost to taxpayers.

These speed cameras would be set up inside a van and would work very similar to the red light cameras throughout the city. However, these speed cameras can only be placed in certain areas, like residential neighborhoods, construction zones, and school zones.

CSPD says speeding is a problem. This year they've investigated 17 traffic fatalities and police say many of them are due to speeding.

That’s why CSPD asked the city council for two-speed camera vans and to hire two civilian positions to run those vans. They say this will free up officers for other calls.

Some on the city council are concerned that CSPD doesn’t know how much this program will cost.

The city of Aurora, which has a similar program, is canceling it because it wasn’t cost-effective.

CSPD says they reached out to Aurora to find out why it didn’t work but never heard back. They say similar programs in Denver, Fort Collins, and Boulder have been cost-effective and have reduced speeding.

The city council voted in favor of the program 7 to 2 but, this was just the first vote. The final approval will take place on May 14.