Federal government cuts local K9 units for TSA at airports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Passengers at the Colorado Springs Airport will no longer see police dogs after recent federal government cuts.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a Law Enforcement Officer and Canine Reimbursement Program, where it contracts with airports and local law enforcement agencies to help support screening and security activities. One of those activities includes K9 sweeps.

However, that program is ending on May 1 due to “budget constraints and fiscal priorities,” the TSA told KRDO13 Investigates. According to a recent congressional budget hearing, the TSA is cutting 90% of the program.

“The hard part for us is that this is only because of budget limitations,” said David Pekoske, the administrator for the Transportation Security Administration. “No other reason, we just don't have the money. It's a whole matrix of deciding what's most important, and then how much funds do you have available.”

Currently, the TSA owns the dogs and contracts with the Colorado Springs Police Department for three handlers. CSPD said the dogs are trained to detect explosives and sweep the Colorado Springs airport daily.

“While TSA will support Canine Teams without reimbursement, the agency is working with airports to ensure law enforcement duties continue in accordance with Airport Security Plans,” the TSA said in a statement.

CSPD said its handlers will move to other positions within the department next week and the dogs will either retire or be relocated. The department has an airport unit that isn’t contracted through TSA and will continue working at the airport. CSPD declined an interview but said it's “committed to keeping our airport and those who travel through it safe; we’ll continue to work with our local and federal partners at the airport to find the best ways to do that.”

The airport also declined an interview but provided a statement about the loss of K9s.

“The Colorado Springs Airport’s number one priority is the safety of our travelers. COS is collaborating with CSPD to explore the most effective approach to maintaining passenger safety and security. We’re disappointed that federal funding was eliminated for this program, but we will continue to work with our partners at CSPD and TSA to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

During the congressional fiscal hearing last week, Pekoske said the TSA’s budget cuts are in large part due to the allocation of passenger security fees. Anyone who buys an airplane ticket pays a security fee. Last year, that fee generated $1.6 billion in revenue, however, those funds didn’t go back to TSA but instead to the Treasury Department to address the country’s deficit.

“That's what we've been trying to stop overall,” Pekoske said. “Those funds will help to lift us up substantially across the board. I really appreciate all the work that law enforcement officers do.”