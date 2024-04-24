Colorado Springs man arrested for first degree murder, being held on $1 million bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is in El Paso County jail as of Monday, following an arrest by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for the charge of first degree murder.

CSPD is still working to share details with KRDO13 on the details that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Michael Thomas Darby on Tuesday, April 23.

Darby appeared virtually from the El Paso County jail before a judge on Monday afternoon, where he acknowledged the charge of first degree murder that he's been served.

Arguments over his bond amount were held over until his first in-person court appearance in El Paso County court next month. As a result Darby's bond remains at $1 million dollars, as it was set upon booking him into jail.

KRDO13 found Darby holds a lengthy and violent criminal record, comprised of 12 cases dating back to 2017, including an instance where he was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

A mugshot for Darby was taken in light of those charges which occurred in 2017, and can be seen below.

Darby's most recent run-in with the law comes in August of 2023, for several charges that included robbery, menacing with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, which he committed in April of 2023.

Darby's other cases consist of more assaults, acts of menacing with a weapon, crimes against at-risk persons, possession of drugs, theft, robbery and burglary, as well as charges for being a habitual criminal.

KRDO13 will update this story once it learns more about the Darby's arrest.