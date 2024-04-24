Skip to Content
Autopsy completed on missing Chaffee County woman Suzanne Morphew

Published 3:53 PM

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Coroner confirmed to KRDO13 that the autopsy on Suzanne Morphew, a woman who disappeared in 2020, has been completed.

It is expected to be released in the next few days.

Morphew first disappeared on May 10, 2020. The reporting party, a neighbor, said 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew had gone for a bike ride and failed to return home. A search began immediately.

Her remains were found in Moffat County on Sept. 22, 2023.

For a detailed timeline of the case up to her remains being identified, click here.

