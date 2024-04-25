Co-owner of Penrose funeral home now out of federal custody on home detention, GPS tracking

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A federal judge ruled on Thursday that Carie Hallford, the co-owner of the Return to Nature funeral home along with her husband Jon, would be allowed out of jail on home detention, with GPS monitoring and an unsecured bond, while the couple's federal fraud case continues.

The hearing on Thursday morning was brief, with the judge presiding over the federal case asking Carie if she had read and signed the bond agreements for her release. Carie said, "Yes your honor."

The judge then signed off on the terms himself, and Carie proceeded to pre-trial services, which fitted her with a new GPS ankle monitor, to serve both the federal and state bonds she has been let out on.

Carie will now be able to live under home detention at the hotel she was most recently staying at with her husband Jon, along with the tracking device keeping watch of her whereabouts.

Court documents also show that Carie signed a $10,000 unsecured bond, which means she does not have to pay the bond amount so long as she shows up to the mandated court appearances moving forward. Conversely, if she fails to appear, she will be fined.

KRDO13 also learned that Door Dash, the delivery company that Jon and Carie had been using to make money while out on their state bond, has suspended their accounts, pending the results of their trial(s).

Carie's defense council requested a Level One restriction on her bond agreement documents, citing concerns over her place of residence for home detention being revealed to the public. The judge granted that request.

The co-owner of Return to Nature Funeral Home was seen sporting a navy crewneck sweater with the Broncos logo on it, along with jeans and Van's sneakers, while shackled by her wrists and ankles.

She and her husband Jon were recently charged with over a dozen counts of federal wire fraud charges, for not only taking money from customers but also the U.S. government through COVID-relief loans for small businesses.

Carie was allowed to walk freely out of the federal courthouse in Denver following her meeting with pre-trial services, however stopped before the front entrance and turned around upon seeing media waiting outside.

As of the writing of this article, Carie has not left the courthouse yet.

She and Jon are slated to appear in court on June 14, ahead of their tentatively scheduled June 17 Jury trial, which is expected to take 10 days.