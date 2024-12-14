Wreaths Across America & Mt. Carmel honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a heartfelt holiday tradition for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. On Saturday Mt. Carmel honored fallen veterans with Wreaths Across America and a promise to keep their memory alive.

"Remember the fallen, honor those who have served, and teach future generations about service and sacrifice," Alexander Ahlstrom, a veteran who attended the ceremony, told KRDO13.

Gravestones were lovingly decorated with wreaths bringing the holiday spirit to Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

It's a yearly tradition that gives friends and families an opportunity to remember their loved ones over the holiday season, which can be a time when their loss hits especially hard.

Those who attended the ceremony said the project helps foster community and shows current and former service members know that their sacrifices are appreciated.

"One of the main reasons I retired here [Colorado Springs] is because of all this. You would think that they would have more places like this around air force bases or army posts, but they're actually not that common. Especially with an active community," Ahlstrom said.