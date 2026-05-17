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‘It’s really inspiring’: Special Olympics and Paralympics athletes compete at state track and field meet

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Published 11:21 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The chance to do it like everyone else is the reason they do it.

Special Olympics and Paralympic athletes from all over the state got to compete on the biggest stage as student-athletes were in search of state titles.

Woodland Park mother and coach Lisa Pitts was out supporting her child Michelle who ran the sprints in day one. Pitts said that she loves the fact that "they have a chance to compete they they get to do all the things that everyone else does and it’s just fun and everyone is included."

Meanwhile, Cheyenne from Cheyenne Wells said the opportunity to compete and get up on the podium was "exciting and really inspiring."

Unified athletes have competed at the state meet for the past 27 years.

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Dylan Foreman

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