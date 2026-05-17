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Falcon advances to state tournament after defeating Pueblo South 9-8

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Published 11:06 PM

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a weather delay moved the 4a regional to Sunday, Falcon and Pueblo South went back and forth as the Falcons return to the state tournament.

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Dylan Foreman

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