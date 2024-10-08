Veterans Day Parade will happen in Colorado Springs after cancelation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City leaders held a press conference on Tuesday, October, 8 to announce exciting news regarding the Colorado Springs Veterans Day parade.
Many people in the community were upset over the announcement of the parade's cancellation less than a week ago.
RELATED: Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade canceled
Colorado International Events is now hosting the "In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade" on Nov. 9.