Skip to Content
News

Veterans Day Parade will happen in Colorado Springs after cancelation

KRDO
By
Published 11:11 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City leaders held a press conference on Tuesday, October, 8 to announce exciting news regarding the Colorado Springs Veterans Day parade.

Many people in the community were upset over the announcement of the parade's cancellation less than a week ago.

RELATED: Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade canceled

Colorado International Events is now hosting the "In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade" on Nov. 9.

To learn more, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content