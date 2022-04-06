Pueblo probation officer wants to revoke probation for violent criminal out on $400K bonds, records show

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man accused of being a habitual criminal offender while out on multiple six-figure bonds was back in court on Wednesday.

Leonard Cordova is accused of shooting his girlfriend and charged with attempted murder in September 2021 and posting six subsequent bonds for $447,500 but hasn't been jailed for those alleged crimes.

In the arrest affidavit, one of the women who was shot told officers that Cordova sent her a video of him removing his ankle monitor. He then sent her a text message saying, "I'm coming for you."

Later that night, Cordova allegedly shot multiple rounds into the woman's car and proceeded to chase her and another woman to Parkview Medical Center, where the two women admitted themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Wednesday, Cordova's bond hearing was pushed to next week which means he remains free on bond, despite records that show a Pueblo probation officer is asking for his probation to be revoked and jail time to ensue.

In a record obtained by 13 Investigates, his probation officer says, "the probation Department respectfully recommends that the probation sentence granted to the defendant be revoked." He adds, "if the defendant has been found guilty of any or all charges in the pending matter before the Court, he be sentenced to whatever term of incarceration the Court deems reasonable."

Jeremy Loew, a Colorado Springs attorney, says judges must grant bonds to defendants that are accused of committing crimes below a First Degree Murder charge.

"He is entitled to bond as long as it's not a probation revocation or a first degree murder, the judge does not have any discretion in not imposing a bond," Loew said. "The most important thing that a judge considers when going over bond criteria is community safety."

Court documents reveal Cordova has violated probation totaling 20 offenses in the last two years. The offenses are all tied to his various felony charges.

Cordova was placed on probation after being charged with felony menacing, domestic violence, and criminal mischief stemming from a woman's claims that he "tried to strike her in the face with a closed fist," during a domestic disturbance in February 2020, according to court documents.

Records show multiple of his charges were dropped in that case. However, he pleaded guilty to trespassing and intent to commit a crime, a class six felony. His 24-month probation sentence was then levied.

The accused attempted murderer would not answer various questions posed by 13 Investigates about his alleged crimes or how he has managed to post hundreds of thousands of dollars in bond in the last six months. Cordova's defense attorney also did not comment while in court today.

In September 2021, Cordova posted a $100,000 bond. Court records show around four months later, in January, he again bonded out after posting nearly $300,000 in cash bond related to allegations of tampering with his ankle monitor, drinking, and attempting to contact a victim.

13 Investigates has requested an interview with Pueblo County Chief Judge Deborah Eyler overseeing Cordova's various criminal cases. She has declined our requests multiple times.

Instead, she stated that judges use Colorado Revised Statute §16-4-103 to determine criteria for bonds.

The Revised Statue states in 3A: "The type of bond and conditions of release shall be sufficient to reasonably ensure the appearance of the person as required and to protect the safety of any person or the community, taking into consideration the individual characteristics of each person in custody, including the person's financial condition."

4A goes on to say persons are eligible for release on bond in the "least-restrictive conditions consistent with provisions in 3A."

5A-5J say the following criteria is considered: