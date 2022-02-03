Pueblo man already out on bond is granted three more bonds totaling $290,000

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo who's awaiting trial for attempted first-degree murder keeps getting granted bail bonds, including a new batch totaling $290,000.

According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 42-year-old Leonard Cordova was arrested on September 15th for illegal possession and discharge of a firearm, a Class 6 felony. Days later, he was released on a $7,500 cash bond.

Four days after being released from jail the first time, Cordova was arrested for attempted first-degree murder on September 19th. Cordova allegedly shot at two women in a car near Northern Ave and Pine St. in Pueblo. On September 23rd, he was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.

In the arrest affidavit, one of the women who was shot told officers that Cordova sent her a video of him removing his ankle monitor. He then sent her a text message saying, "I'm coming for you."

Later that night, Cordova allegedly shot multiple rounds into the woman's car and proceeded to chase her and another woman to Parkview Medical Center, where the two women admitted themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Then, on January 11th, RMOMS (Rocky Mountain Offender Management Systems) found probable cause to believe that Cordova was in violation of his previous bond. They found him in contempt of court on three charges: contacting the victim, drinking, and manipulating his ankle monitor.

Cordova was given three more bonds for these charges. On January 21, he posted $200,000, $75,000, and $15,000 bonds for these three charges.

In the RMOMS affidavit obtained by KRDO, they received an alert that Cordova's ankle monitor had been tampered with from January 8-10. On the 10th, they made contact with him and "noticed visible scratches on the unit itself and the strap."

The affidavit states Cordova said, "I didn't do anything. I have been home." RMOMS staff then noticed the odor of alcohol and asked if he had been drinking.

Cordova said, "I didn't drink anything today," the affidavit states. A breathalyzer test yielded a .027 BAC result. The staff reminded him that consuming alcohol is a violation of his bond. Cordova replied, "I am going through a lot right now."

KRDO reached out to 10th Judicial Chief Judge Deborah Eylers, the judge granting these bonds, for an interview. She denied that request citing that this is an "open case."