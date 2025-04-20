Pucks for Paws packs Robson Arena to raise money for Teller County animal shelter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Typically, Ed Robson Arena is filled with fans supporting the Colorado College Tigers, but this weekend it was filled with supporters of different furry, 4-legged animals.

The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) held its first-ever Pucks 4 Paws fundraiser. At the core of the event was a hockey match between members of the animal shelter and the Colorado Warriors, a three-tier Disabled Warrior Ice Hockey Organization.

"The support of this event has been overwhelming, but absolutely amazing. Being a first-time event and a brand new type of event that we've done, we weren't really sure what to expect," Kathleen Ruyak, with TCRAS, told KRDO13 they loved seeing the community come out to support them this weekend.

In addition to a hockey game, there was a chuck-a-puck event, a silent auction, and a tent to make donations to TCRAS.

So far in 2025, TCRAS has helped 70 dogs and 71 cats find their new home, along with reuniting 27 pets with their original owners.