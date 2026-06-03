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Doctor runs 100 marathons in 100 days for Parkinson’s awareness

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Published 1:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A doctor is running 100 marathons in 100 days to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease. Dr. Larry Grogin, who is diagonsed with the disease himself, is partnering with the Davis Phinney Foundation, a nonprofit that helps people live with Parkinson’s.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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