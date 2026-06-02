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Air Force veteran gets new roof donation from local businesses

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Updated
today at 1:32 PM
Published 1:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Air Force Veteran in Colorado Springs is getting a new roof thanks to several local businesses who teamed up to help her out. Vickie Davidson, a retired Air Force captain, is getting a new roof on her home courtesy of Trout Roofing as part of the Owens Corning Roof Development project.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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