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Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 6 at 7:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 7:32 PM

At 732 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
southwestern Colorado Springs. This thunderstorm was nearly
stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Southwestern Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Stratmoor, and Fort
Carson.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

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