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Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 7:38PM MDT until June 6 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 7:38 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 737 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Schriever
Space Force Base, or 16 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving
southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Fountain and Hanover.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

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