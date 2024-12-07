Skip to Content
Old Colorado City Library celebrates 120th anniversary

Published 9:50 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, the Old Colorado City library location celebrated its 120th year of operation.

To remember the celebration the OCC Library will offer a limited edition library card with the historic 1904 Carnegie building, which the library resides in, on the card.

Back in the day when it was built, David Ramussen, a senior associate with the Pikes Peak Library District, said the OCC Library was central to the community, "There was no television. There was no Google. There was nothing like that. You can just imagine all the members of the community coming into the library the next day to find out what the headlines were."

The celebration was complete with cake.

