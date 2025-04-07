Nine people, including three children, injured after van crashes into pedestrians near downtown LA’s Fashion District

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Nine people were injured when a van veered off the road and into a group of pedestrians near downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. near the entrance of Santee Alley, located at Maple Avenue and 12th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It’s unclear how the van crashed and the incident remains under investigation.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials say that all seven of the victims, including three boys aged 8, 11 and 17, were taken to nearby hospitals in fair condition. The other victims were women aged 54, 65 and 30.

Two 23-year-old women were “released against medical advice,” firefighters said.

LAPD investigators say they do not believe the crash was intentional and neither drugs nor alcohol are being considered as factors.

The Department of Transportation was contacted to conduct traffic control in the area.

Video from the scene shows a van on the sidewalk just outside of Santee Alley. Several K rails appear to have been struck by the van and shifted from the impact. A portion of a collapsed patio appears to have fallen during the crash and landed on top of the vehicle.

It’s unclear if the building was damaged in the crash.

Santee Alley is a popular open-air shopping corridor with dozens of shops.

