Serenity Recovery Connection & Phantom Canyon hand out coats and hot meals to those in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Serenity Recovery Connection teamed up with Phantom Canyon Brewing to bring hot meals and winter essentials to people experiencing homelessness this weekend at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs.

Event organizers tell KRDO13 they hope it's the first of many drives to help collect coats and other winter clothes for people who need them.

"We recognize that there's a tremendous amount of our unhoused population here in Colorado Springs that, you know, they need as much support and services as what anybody else does," Jason Dozier with Serenity Recovery Connection told KRDO13. "And with the winter, you know, the winter months approaching, a lot of these individuals, you know, they don't have the necessary clothing and blankets and that type of stuff."

Dozier adds Serenity Recovery Connection is also looking to the future, and says they're already beginning to organize drives for spring and summer clothes.