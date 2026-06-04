Restaurant Roundup: Repeat health inspection violator cited again, local diner earns top score

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - This week on Restaurant Roundup, a repeat offender is once again drawing scrutiny from the health department. Meanwhile, a diner on the northeast side of town is serving up a blast from the past — along with plenty of flavor.

Coal Mine Dragon Fails Inspection Again

Coal Mine Dragon on South 8th Street failed its recent routine health inspection with 11 violations.

According to the inspection report, officials found a "significant build-up of food debris and dirt" on prep tables. Inspectors also noted that other kitchen equipment was covered in grease and that the dishwashing machine did not contain sanitizer.

If Coal Mine Dragon sounds familiar, there's a reason.

The restaurant was temporarily closed twice last year following failed health inspections, accumulating 30 violations in July and 21 more in November.

KRDO13 stopped by following the latest inspection to learn more about the issues. An employee argued that the restaurant had passed its most recent inspection.

However, inspectors noted that requiring a re-inspection means a facility did not initially pass, even if it was not temporarily closed this time.

Top Scores of the Week

Earning a perfect score this week is La Conchita on Barnes Road.

Other top performers include:

This week, we're shaking things up and stepping back several decades to visit Gunther Toody's Diner, where checkerboard floors, jukeboxes, and retro décor transport customers to another era.

One employee even goes by the name "Shaggy."

"We just keep it clean by staying on top of everything," Shaggy told KRDO13. "We like to serve great-quality food. We've got some of the best cooks in town."

The restaurant's strong inspection score reflects that commitment to cleanliness and customer service.

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean.

Reminder: all of our high and low-scoring restaurants are based on routine health inspections conducted by the El Paso County Health Department.

Click here for a look at all the most recent health inspection scores.

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