Eastside Neighbors Council takes action in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new group in Pueblo that's been around for only about five months is already making an amazing impact on the community.

The Eastside Neighbors Council recently hosted a big clean-up event with help from the city. Those who volunteered helped fill nearly 40 roll-away dumpsters full of items such as yard debris, old appliances and discarded tires.

"We want to be the voice for our neighbors who feel like maybe their voiceless and we did poles on our our facebook we talked to our neighbors we had a town hall we listen to everyone's feedback and even before that we kind of had ideas about what can we do to make a difference a real difference in our neighborhood and not just talk about it," says Eastside Neighbors Council Organizer Amanda Welty-Soto.

It's not just yard cleanups; the Eastside Neighbors Council has already held successful toy and food drives. To learn more about the organization, click here.

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