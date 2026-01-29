Colorado Springs named silver-level bicycle friendly community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The League of American Bicyclists presented the City of Colorado Springs with a Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award on Jan. 29.

According to BFC, the award levels range from platinum, gold, silver, and bronze. Colorado Springs has held the silver level since 2008, confirms city officials.

According to the city, the award was granted due to the following city achievements over the last four years:

Since the beginning of 2021, the City has installed 32 miles of new bike lanes and enhanced an additional 29 miles.

In 2025, the Pikes Peak Avenue Bike Boulevard was initiated, including safety intersection improvements, a pilot bike-permeable median, and the City’s first bike box at South Walnut Street and Colorado Avenue.

A new bike lane on West Woodmen Road, on the north side of the roadway. This project includes a bike climbing lane for the steep upgrade.

Three new pedestrian signals at trail crossings on Shooks Run Trail at Uintah Street, Rock Island Trail at Murray Boulevard, and Cottonwood Creek at Dublin Boulevard.

A new refuge island at the Douglas Creek Trail crossing at Flying W Ranch Road.

“Building better places to bike is a shared effort,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “The communities recognized here are part of a growing national movement, taking practical steps to support bicycling as a safe, accessible, and valuable part of everyday life.”

