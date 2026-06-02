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Tracking more afternoon & evening severe storms

Tracking...
krdo
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Published 5:09 AM

TODAY: Highs top off a few degrees cooler than yesterday in the high 70s in Colorado Springs and low 80s in Pueblo. We'll see a few severe storms across Northern El Paso County and the Palmer Divide again, but much more severe weather across the Southern I-25 Corridor and Eastern Plains south of Highway 50 in the afternoon and evening. Our biggest threats are strong winds, damaging hail and flash flooding.

EXTENDED: Temps stay warm with highs mainly in the 80s for the next several days. Expect more PM showers and thunderstorms bringing severe weather chances through Thursday with drier weather to finish the week.

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Julia Donovan

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