Kyiv hit by deadly Russian strikes, people feared trapped in apartment building rubble

By Kosta Gak, Victoria Butenko, Helen Regan, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Russia launched a large-scale deadly attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Tuesday, damaging residential buildings, authorities said, as part of a broad offensive on targets across Ukraine.

At least 17 people were killed in the overnight assault that Ukraine’s military said involved more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles, including advanced hypersonics.

Six people were killed in Kyiv and 11 in the central city of Dnipro, including two children, according to Ukrainian officials. More than 100 people were wounded across the country. Five medical facilities were damaged or destroyed, the Ukrainian health ministry said Tuesday.

In the capital, the attacks damaged several residential and commercial buildings, sparking fires and burning cars, authorities said.

Kyiv’s air defenses appeared to be less active during a ballistic missile strike around 7 a.m. local time, with CNN producers in the city center hearing ongoing explosions, but not the firing of counter-air systems. A strong smell of smoke permeated the air in the city on Tuesday morning.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the overnight assault as a “massive enemy attack.”

There are fears people remain trapped under the rubble of a multi-story apartment block in Podilsky district that partially collapsed after a “double tap” Russian strike, according to Klitschko.

Images from Ukraine’s State Emergency Services show a fire engulfing a badly-damaged house as firefighters doused the flames, and the windows and facade of what appears to be the front room of another debris-filled home completely blown away.

“Throughout the night, the enemy launched massive attacks on the Kyiv region using drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Our peaceful towns and villages were once again under attack,” said Mykola Kalashnyk, the Kyiv regional governor.

At least 65 people were wounded across the city, Ukrainian officials said, in strikes that caused power outages and sent residents scrambling to shelters as air raid sirens sounded.

A suspected missile strike hit a 24-story residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district, sparking a fire, and a blaze broke out in a nine-story building in Podil after debris struck the roof, the mayor said. Elsewhere in the city, Russian strikes damaged a clinic and debris fell on the grounds of a kindergarten, Klitschko added. In Bucha, three homes, warehouse facilities and non-residential buildings were damaged, Kalashnyk said.

Russian attacks were also reported in Dnipro, where 37 people were wounded, and Kharkiv, where 14 were wounded including a child, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. A rescue operation is underway at the site of a four-story apartment building in Dnipro that authorities said was “effectively leveled,” as six people remain unaccounted for.

Among those killed in Dnipro was Maj. Anton Yarmolenko, deputy chief of the Fire and Rescue Unit, who was responding to a rescue call at the time, Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs Ihor Klymenko said.

Altogether, Russia fired 656 drones and 73 missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian Air Force figures, which said the vast bulk of the drones and just over half of the missiles were shot down.

Russia fired eight of its advanced hypersonic Zircon missiles toward Ukraine, the air force said, but none were intercepted. Experts have previously told CNN the Zircon missiles are near impossible to shoot down.

The main targets of the strike were Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava, according to the air force statement.

“A massive attack and a completely transparent statement from Russia: if Ukraine is not protected from ballistic and other missile strikes, these strikes will continue,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that “we absolutely need the United States’ help in supplying missiles for the Patriot systems.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said its “massive strike” targeted Ukrainian defense, military, fuel and transport facilities in several key regions, in retaliation for what it said was “terrorist acts committed by the Kyiv regime,” Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

The assault involved “high-precision long-range weapons,” including drones and “hypersonic aeroballistic missiles” launched from the air and sea, according to TASS.

Russia said it intercepted 148 Ukrainian drones, but said an oil refinery in Krasnodar had caught fire after a drone attack.

Zelensky on Monday had reiterated his warning to citizens of a possible large-scale Russian strike.

The warning came after Russia said last week that it was beginning “systematic strikes” against military facilities in Kyiv, according to Russian state media. Russia’s Foreign Ministry had also warned foreign nationals, including staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations, to leave Kyiv “as soon as possible.”

The Russian strikes also came as Ukraine has expanded attacks on Russian oil assets.

Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday that between between January and May, Ukrainian troops have struck 15 Russian oil refineries, knocking out 40% of Russia’s main oil refining capacity. CNN cannot independently verify the report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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