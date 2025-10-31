Neighbor jumps into action, saving life in a fire at Colorado Springs mobile home park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department has released new details in this week's fire at a mobile home park, including that heroic efforts from a resident may have saved a life.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at two separate mobile homes in Colorado Springs on Thursday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, CSFD, crews responded to reports of a fire at 1339 Arch Street at approximately 7 a.m.

CSFD says they believe the cause of the fire was "improper use of smoking materials."

The fire department says one person was inside when the fire started, but their life was likely saved by a neighbor who pulled them to safety.

"CSFD extends deepest gratitude and appreciation to the neighbor who jumped into action before help arrived," the fire department said.

"I heard banging and he screamed, 'Fire, fire, fire.' And then I peeked out my door, and I looked across from me, and I saw two trailers on fire," said Logan Stark, a nearby resident.

Several residents of the trailer park reported hearing explosions, which the fire department says were caused by several propane tanks that were inside the homes.

Firefighters say they were able to knock the fire down quickly. One person was injured in the fire, but was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to CSFD.