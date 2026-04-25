US agrees Venezuelan government can pay Maduro’s legal fees, ending standoff

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — The US has agreed to allow the Venezuelan government to fund the defense of ousted President Nicolás Maduro, ending a legal standoff.

Federal prosecutors informed the judge overseeing the case in a letter filed late Friday night that the Treasury Department agreed to amend a license allowing for payments to attorneys for Maduro and his wife, who is also facing criminal charges, without violating US sanctions laws. Maduro and his wife have pleaded not guilty.

“The amended licenses authorize defense counsel to receive payments from the Government of Venezuela under certain conditions,” prosecutors told the judge, so that the payments are made with money “available to the Government of Venezuela after March 5, 2026.”

Lawyers for the Maduros asked the judge to dismiss the indictment, saying the US government was hindering their ability to defense against criminal charges related to a narco-terrorism conspiracy scheme.

During a hearing last month, prosecutors accused the Maduros of “plundering the wealth of Venezuela” and said the government should have the ability to “use sanctions to influence foreign policy.”

“That is the purpose of the sanctions and a justifiable reason for limiting access to funds,” the attorney said. “As your honor knows, that purpose predated the criminal case here.”

Judge Alvin Hellerstein was skeptical of the government’s position, saying Maduro and his wife were in federal custody and he didn’t believe they posed any threat.

Prosecutors said the Maduros’ attorneys have dropped their legal challenge.

In March, the Trump administration recognized Delcy Rodríguez as the leader of Venezuela.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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