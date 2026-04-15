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Absolutely Colorado: Local company helps homeowner in need with free furnace

KRDO
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Published 4:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local home service company donated a free furnace to a resident facing medical and financial hardships on April 15.

Around the Clock stepped up to help homeowner Robert Wilson after a recent hospitalization revealed a partially blocked artery, alongside severe back issues. The family has also recently faced several other unexpected costs, including a collapsed sewer line and multiple vehicle breakdowns.

“At the end of the day, we’re not just a home service company, we’re part of this community. When someone like Robert is going through this much all at once, it’s our responsibility to do what we can. Because taking care of people is bigger than just the work we do,” said the founder of Around the Clock, Jose Anon.

The Wilson family tells KRDO13 that the help feels like a blessing from God.

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