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Absolutely Colorado: Family receives free accessible bathroom for disabled son

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New
Published 11:21 AM

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 is meeting with a family who is receiving an accessible bathroom for their disabled son from Winds of Change Remodeling.

We will hear from the family at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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