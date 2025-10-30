Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to fire at pair of mobile homes

CSFD
By
today at 7:35 AM
Published 7:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a fire at two separate mobile homes in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, CSFD, crews responded to reports of a fire at 1339 Arch Street at approximately 7 a.m.

CSFD says the mobile home was "fully involved in fire," and flames spread to a second mobile home.

Firefighters say the initial fire has been knocked down, but that crews are still working to extinguish the second fire.

CSFD advises drivers to avoid the area as crews continue to manage the fire.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.