Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to fire at pair of mobile homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a fire at two separate mobile homes in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, CSFD, crews responded to reports of a fire at 1339 Arch Street at approximately 7 a.m.

CSFD says the mobile home was "fully involved in fire," and flames spread to a second mobile home.

Firefighters say the initial fire has been knocked down, but that crews are still working to extinguish the second fire.

CSFD advises drivers to avoid the area as crews continue to manage the fire.

