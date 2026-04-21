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‘Birds of prey’ coming to Royal Gorge Bridge and Park to celebrate Earth Day

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Updated
today at 6:03 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Cañon City Colo. (KRDO) - The non-profit group Nature's Educators is bringing some of their beautiful owls, hawks, falcons and vultures to the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park Saturday.

It's part of the park's Earth Week celebration. Guides from Nature's Educators will lead nature walks around the park, and, of course, their rescued birds will be coming along for the ride.

Admission on Saturday is half off ($15 instead of $30) if you say "Earth Day" at the ticket window.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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