Video shows boy’s rescue by good Samaritan at Lake Pueblo

LAKE PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a situation we see all too often at Lake Pueblo, but thankfully, this one didn't turn into tragedy.

Witnesses shared video with KRDO13 as a bystander, Joseph Chacon, carried a boy back to shore after strong winds began to carry him far out from safety on Thursday.

According to Chacon, the boy was originally on some sort of floatation device, but hopped off the floatie when the wind began to drift him too far out and he got scared. Chacon said he heard the boy scream.

Thankfully, the boy was wearing a lifejacket. Chacon and his friend Howie Chappell say another man, presumably his dad, tried to go out to save him, but was not wearing a lifejacket and struggled to reach the boy.

Chacon said he was compelled to jump into action. He says he ran to his car to grab a lifejacket for himself and dove in.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said they are aware of the video; however, at the time of the event, no one called it in to them.

They want to remind people of the importance of calling 911 or *CSP immediately if you ever see something similar. The phone call could mean the difference between life or death.

"Additionally, we encourage everyone to use the buddy system and recreate with a friend, and to always watch the weather conditions closely before heading out on the lake," said Joe Stadterman, park manager. They encourage everyone to wear a lifejacket while swimming.

There are also lifejacket loaner stations at Lake Pueblo State Park. CPW noted that the boy in the video appeared to be wearing a loaner jacket based on the design on the back. The jacket could have helped prevent the situation from escalating even more.

CPW wants to remind everyone of the following "Know Before You Go" tips (pictured below), which are posted on signs near the boat ramps:

