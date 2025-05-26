CPW adds new life jacket loaner stations at Lake Pueblo for Memorial Day Weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Forgetting to bring your life jacket, or not being able to afford one, is no longer an excuse not to wear one at Lake Pueblo State Park.

For this Memorial Day Weekend are two new life jacket loaner stations located along Sailboard Rd and S Fishing Rd, respectively.

"We try to provide those with life jacket stations so that there's, you know, fewer barriers to folks having those life jackets that they need," CPW Spokesperson Joey Livingston told KRDO13.

The Drennen's Dreams foundation built the wooden stations housing dozens of life jackets, and they're already getting used.

The two new stations came in just in time for the busy season.

"It's one of the busiest times of the year, out on our waters, in Colorado," Livingston said. Every Memorial Day Weekend, people eager to welcome the summer season flock to Lake Pueblo.

Lake Pueblo State Park has over 4,600 surface acres of water, a body of water that size carries significant risk, especially when the water is still colder than outside temperatures.

"The past three years, we've had someone die over Memorial Day weekend," Livingston said.

Livingston says they hope adding safety measures, like making quality life jackets available for free, will help curb that trend.

According to the US Coast Guard, 75 to 85% of people who die in water were not wearing a life jacket. And, the people who were wearing a life jacket have a significantly greater chance of surviving if they go into the water, " Livingston said, "Life jackets save lives."

All you need to do to use these loaner life jackets is stop by one of the loaner stations, pick up a life jacket then make sure you wear it properly while out on the water. Once your done, just return it to the station for other lake enthusiasts to use.